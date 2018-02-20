As the day draws near for the country to hold the second tripartite election in May 2019, well-known comedian cum-politician Michael Usi has unveiled his new cloth for the yet to be launched political party.



The development comes barely a month after Usi announced his resignation as country Director for Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

The cloth seen by faceofmalawi reporter has a face of Michael Usi also popularly known as Manganya in the comedy circle.

The slogan of the party is “Odya zake – Alibe mlandu!”.

More details to come…..