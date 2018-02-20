The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said it will ensure that the 2019 Tripartite Elections should be free and fair.

The commission said this during the launch of the 2019 tripartite elections at Bingu International Convention Centre in Malawi’s capital city Lilongwe under the theme ‘Consolidating Malawi’s Democracy Through the Ballot’.

In her remarks, MEC chairperson Justice Dr Jane Ansah said the commission is well prepared and all the processes for the elections are currently underway, including training of stringers.

Ansah said they will make sure that the forthcoming elections should be free and fair and that they are conducted in a transparent manner.

“We will make sure that the coming elections are free and fair, no sort of violence will be found in all the chosen centres,” she said

During the launch, MEC announced that the elections will be held on May 21, which is one year and 3 months from today.

In his speech, Centre for Democracy (CMD) Chairperson Kandi Padambo said they want the elections to provide equal opportunity to all people including the elderly, youths and people with disability.

Padambo added that CMD is hoping to see 50-50 campaign by voters and the candidates themselves to ensure that the elections are favorable to all people.

Concurring with Padambo, Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu asked Malawians to be patriotic during the elections.

Different political parties, civil servants, the clergy and traditional leaders witnessed the launch of the 2019 elections.

The event was spiced by Patelera dancing group and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Band.