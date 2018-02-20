A 23-year-old man in Ndirande Township has been killed by angry mob on suspicion that he had stolen a wheelbarrow.

Blantyre police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi, has identified the deceased as Emmanuel Katondo who was staying in an area known as Zambia in Ndirande.

According Nkhwazi, night police patrol officers found Katondo lying on the side of the road on Sunday night in the Township. They took him to Ndirande Health care before he was referred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

But Katondo breathed his last upon arriving at the said hospital.

Meanwhile, a postmortem is yet to be done to confirm the cause of his death.

Katondo hailed from Kunjilika village, TA Dambe in Neno district.

Police have since advised the general publicist to desist from mob justice.