Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that a nurse in Mulanje last week raped a pregnant woman in labour ward.

The nurse has been identified as Arthur Chiukira from one of the health centres in the district.

According to information at hand, the suspect trickled the patient by asking her while in the labour to remove her cloths to check if she is ready for labour.

The suspect then told the patient that he should sleep with her to hasten the labour.

“Ndie after kugonana naye labour inalibe chimodzimodzi,” said the source.

It is said the woman revealed the incident to her husband and relatives.

Meanwhile the suspect is yet to be arrested.