Masters Security are out of the CAF Confederations Cup after being held to a goalless draw against Angola’s Atletico Petroleos de Luanda in the second leg played at Bingu National Stadium on Tuesday.

The rookies were coming from a 5-0 defeat at the hands of their opponents and scoring more than five goals was the only condition for them to progress to the next round of Africa’s second biggest competition.

However, despite going for an attacking formation, they failed to find the back of the net in the entire 90 minutes.

On the field of play, the hosts were playing brilliant football through Rafick Mussa, Gerald Mkungula and Vincent Nyangulu but lacked firepower as the visitors refused to open up at the back.

The first chance of the match fell through to Juma Yatina who blasted his effort away from Petro’s goal area.

At the other end of the field, Tiago Azulao found himself unmarked in the box but his shot was well saved by Chimwemwe Kumkwawa who was very brilliant on the day.

In the second half, it was the visitors who were comfortably sitting at the back knowing that they were in the driving seat no wonder they invited pressure from the hosts.

Mphatso Dzongololo and Lucky Mdenzo were introduced by the hosts who were trying to at least bow out of the competition with a victory.

However, the visitors stood firm to progress to the next round of the competition on a 5-0 goal aggregate.