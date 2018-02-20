



Silver Strikers’ technical panel has expressed delight at their preparations for the 2018 TNM Super League, saying they are better than last year.

The team, which was split into two, managed to win two of their three friendly matches. The other game ended in a goalless draw.

One squad triumphed 1-0 against newly-promoted Zambian top-flight league side Chipata City FC on Saturday before forcing a draw with another Zambian outfit Nkwazi FC on Sunday at David Kaunda Stadium.

The other group, which predominantly comprised promoted players from Silver Reserve side and new recruits, travelled to Dedza Stadium where they beat Dedza Select 1-0 on Sunday.

Shenton Banda, who joined the Bankers from the Simama Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) League side Luwinga, scored in Zambia while Nigerian Salih Ousmane notched the lone goal in Dedza.

Silver team manager Francis Songo said: “As Silver technical panel, we are happy with the performance of players in our friendly matches ahead of the 2018 season. There is a lot of improvement as compared to our tune-ups at the same stage last year in terms of coordination and individual performance.”

According to Silver general secretary Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, the club is satisfied that they will make a formidable side capable of winning the Super League and some cups.

In the 2017 season, Silver finished third on the 16-team Super League log table with 61 points, eight behind eventual champions Be Forward Wanderers.

