Soldier Lucius Banda has embraced technology by taking his latest album Crimes to some of the well known online platforms.

A press statement says Crimes album can now be bought online and that this started on Saturday.

The statement further says that the album can be purchased via online music stores such as iTunes, Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play, Boomplaymusic, Deezer, Simfy Africa and Akazoo.

The move by the musician and his Zembani Music Company is to enable his fans to access his music from anywhere in the world.

Lucius said recently that he was geared to do more this year including holding shows outside the country.

He said that the decision has also been made in light of the dynamics of the music landscape.

“We have to catch up with global trends. We have no choice, otherwise we will be left so far behind that it will be impossible to catch up,” Lucius said.

The musician revealed that he was able to sell over one million copies of his Cease Fire album on cassette in 1995, but admitted that sales were dwindling drastically ever since due to piracy.

“So, these online stores provide us an opportunity to reach out to our fans across the world in a simpler and much more convenient manner without the fear of piracy. The purchase is just at the click of a button,” he said.

Lucius added: “Over the years, I have been getting requests from all over the world from people wanting to purchase my old music.

So, I think this platform is the answer to all these problems.

“Actually, at the rate at which the world is advancing, physical music sales will soon become obsolete and we will be selling music digitally so I would like to urge fellow musicians and consumers, to start getting used to this new way of buying and selling music.”

Crimes is Lucius’ third album to sell online immediately after launching Time and Thank You.

According to his management team of Zembani Music Company and Media 360, the intention is to upload all of his albums and music videos on the online stores to make them accessible to a wider audience.