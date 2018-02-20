



Be Forward Wanderers have forgiven their right-back Stanley Sanudi for posting a video clip in which he bragged about the cash he acquired after the first-leg match of CAF Champions League against AS Vita in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Wanderers’ general secretary Mike Butao yesterday said this follows Sanudi’s apology to the club.

However, he said the player will miss tomorrow’s second leg of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competition at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe because he missed training sessions ahead of the encounter.

“Sanudi has owned up to his mistake and has shown remorse by apologising to the club and fellow players. Moreover, this is a first offence.

“He will not be eligible for selection for the Vita game but, after that, he will be back in our fold. We hope this will be a lesson to all of us going forward to use social media maturely,” he said.

Sanudi could not be reached for his comment yesterday.

The player’s action attracted the anger of some Wanderers followers as it was viewed as a scorn to the team’s campaign for continental competition considering that they struggled to source funds for the first leg, which they lost 4-0.

The Nomads have a daunting task to beat AS Vita by a 5-0 margin to progress to the next round.

The club issued the public apology on the issue on Friday.

“We are busy looking for assistance and [yet] somebody is using his personal money to send a wrong message to potential donors and Malawians in general.

“We do not know where the cash is from because to make the DRC trip we had to negotiate with the players and technical panel to get part of their allowances. So, this is deliberate distortion of facts only serves to harm the club and is unacceptable,” read part of the apology.

The post Wanderers forgive Sanudi appeared first on The Nation Online.





