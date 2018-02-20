



Mighty Be Forward Wanderers long serving defender Foster Namwera has lost his wife.

According to information sourced by this publication, Namwera’s wife Takondwa Jambo Namwera has passed on today.

The 32-year-old was until her death working for National Bank of Malawi in Blantyre. Meanwhile, former Wanderers defender Moses Chavula has condoled his ex-teammate.

“My heartfelt condolence to you Foster for the loss of your wife, may the good Lord comfort you in this trying times and let the soul of Takondwa rest in peace,” Chavula wrote on Facebook.





Source link