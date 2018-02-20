After releasing four positive songs that came along with superlative videos, the Zathu band has finally put out their debut album called “Chinzathu Ichichi”.

The 12 track album has been made under the guidance of Faith Mussa and has been produced by legendary Erick Palian who at one time produced for Hugh Masekel; a South African trumpeter who has recently been laid to rest.

According to them, the album is the continuation of portraying a theory of Malawian culture and also about their friendship as observed in their previous four songs.

“It’s a fusion of modern culture and keeping our tradition while we are breaking the stereotypes” said Nyakose Madise who plays Anetti in the band.

The album features some of the country`s renowned artists like Sonyezo, Rina, Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma and others.

The Band`s music follows the story of the 6 band members and use it to inspire other young people to be bold and standup for themselves and for one another.

The band is made up of six youthful members known as Annetti, T-Reel, Mphatso, JP, Xander and Chikondi.

The album can be download free on Malawi-music.com by following this link >>>http://m.malawi-music.com/album.php?id=4049