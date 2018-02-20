



Voice of Concerned Citizens of Zomba City Central Constituency has bemoaned poor standards of infrastructure in projects being implemented by Zomba City Council (ZCC).

This was said on Monday during a press briefing the group organised in the city. Among other things, residents drawn from different wards in the constituency voiced out their concerns, faulting ZCC for tolerating sub-standard infrastructure.

Voice of Concerned Citizens of Zomba City Central Constituency Chairperson, Harry Mningwa, faulted the council for failing to enforce standards in the construction of bridges and roads.

“The quality of some of the bridges and roads is poor. For example, Chikanda Bridge is in dilapidated state, just like Chigompholera Bridge in Chilupsa area, and, yet, we are told that K15 million was used in constructing these [facilities],” Mningwa said.

Other projects which the concerned residents pointed at are the abandoned Chinamwali Road, which was supposed to be tarmacked but works stalled after funds intended for the project vanished into thin air, as well as Chinamwali Football Ground, which is said to have cost the government K8 million but nothing seems to have been done on the ground.

But, in a separate interview, ZCC Principal Administrative Officer, Davie Mulose, said, contrary to what Voice of Concerned Citizens of Zomba City Central Constituency is saying, some residents in the city have been lauding the city fathers for initiating a number of development projects.

“We are getting positive remarks from some residents in this city for numerous developmental projects we are carrying out in this city. As such, it is a surprise that some people are paying a blind eye to that,” Mulose said.

Meanwhile, Voice of Concerned Citizens of Zomba City Central Constituency has presented a petition to city fathers, expressing anger at the introduction of city rates to areas that were not affected by the same.

“We are not happy with the imposition of city rates in areas where services are either poor or non-existent. We are talking of areas such as Chikanda, Kazembe and Chilupsa which are not fit to be in a city,” said Freza Matugala, Voice of Zomba City Central Constituency Concerned Citizens Vice Secretary.

One of the residents, Shadreck Brown, a resident of Falkland who lives in a grass-thatched house, said he has been taken by surprise.

“I was told to start paying city rates effective January this year. I do not know where I will get the money,” Brown said.





