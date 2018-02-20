People of Namasalima in Zomba killed a 2 metre baby crocodile after it got itself upstream from the waters.

The animal was delivered at Zomba police attracting a large crowd that gathered at the police in a bid to see the deadliest reptile with their naked eyes.

According to Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer, Inspector Joseph Sauka, the crocodile did not claim any life as people were quick to spot it when it got out of the water.

Sauka added that police were holding talks with the department of parks and wildlife to dispose the the dead crocodile.

It is reported that it had sustained cuts on its face following human attack that ganged up against it.

People especially young ones were busy taking pictures with their smartphones while other kneeled closer by for a good pose for circulation on social media.

Zomba has received heavy rains recently such that most rice fields in the areas of Traditional Authorities, Kuntumanji, Mwambo, Nkagula are full of water prompting the crocodile to freely swim far and wide.