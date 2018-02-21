Abengo Theatre for Edutainment, led by poet Hudson Chamasowa, on Sunday performed at Blantyre Cultural Centre showcasing their drama skills as well as laying their foundation on the ragged theatre industry landscape.

With a few drama groups standing out, the theatre industry is still harnessing power to recapture its lost glory that saw it standing pound for pound with soccer in yester years.

During the event, dubbed Phwete La Ndakatulo, poets that performed included Raphael Sitima, Joseph Madzedze, Chamasowa, Yohane Pangani, Chipiliro Makanani and Mlakatuli wa Chibwibwi.

However, most of the poets seemed unprepared with their work, save for a few that were serious.

The poets also did not battle as indicated by the organisers before the event.

Several issues were tackled by poets and other artists in their works during the show.

Chamasowa, who also doubled as the master of ceremony, said it was a challenge for them hosting the show.

“It was challenging as not many people came but performances were good, except poetry which was not up to standard,” Chamasowa said.

He said Abengo Theatre for Edutainment was there for all to see and that it has come out having observed that not many groups were active in drama as it used to be in the past.

“We want to bring back drama and we will also be producing films. We have potential because as director, I went to school; I was at Chancellor College and majored in drama. I know film, directing and script writing and so now it’s time to show what I learnt,” he said.

On their sub-standard work on the day, Madzedze said drama was the headliner and that they were supporting acts.

“It was a good event being the first time. As poets, our feeling was that we were supporting acts; hence we did not do much,” Madzedze said.

Comedians Che Muthinda and Mologeni, who are part of Abengo Theatre for Edutainment, said they want to offer a variety of their talents.