The Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture has proposed that the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP) should be abolished.

Chairperson of the committee Joseph Chidanti Malunga told the local media that funds meant for FISP would benefit Malawians better if they were diverted to other more useful projects.

He added that not all farmers benefit from the FISP program hence the call to indefinitely suspend it.

The programme was introduced in 2005 to allow small scale farmers access fertilizer and seeds at a lower price but in recent years, people have been questioning the significance of providing cheap fertiliser to poor farmers when the rainfall pattern has become unpredictable.

Since 2005, Malawi has spent over K300 billion on the program.

In the 2017/18 program, government subsidised the price of Urea and NPK fertilisers as well legume, maize and sorghum seeds for selected farmers.