Another young Malawian is reportedly to have been shot to death by a Zimbabwean national in Johannesburg South Africa.

The deceased person has only been identified by his nick name 20 Cent, who according to reports of his death was also involved in criminal activities.

According to two separate reports indicating the cause of his death, the first report states that the deceased was robbed off a phone by criminals whom he had knowledge of. Upon being filled with anger, he went to his house and withdrew a pistol with the aim of revenging the robbers who were all Zimbabweans.

But upon meeting them, things did not go well between the two parties such that 20 Cent was shot in the process of quarrelling with his counterparts.

The second report indicates that the deceased was a member in a gang of robbers and was shot by his friends after he had a disagreement with them.

It has been reported that all this was happening at night time.

20 Cent is believed to have come from Machinga district Traditional authority Ntaja.

This is a second death in February involving a Malawian living in South Africa as another Malawian national was stabbed to death last week after he picked up a quarrel with a friend at a bar in Capetown.

A large number of Malawians resort to seeking greener pastures in the rainbow country of South Africa where in the process they meet a lot of obstacles which include being robbed, killed and even facing a deportee.