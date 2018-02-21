Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate Court in Nkhotakota has fined a Senior Station Officer for Nkhunga Police Station a sum of K440, 000 for causing death due to reckless driving.

The convict identified as Senior Superintendent Patrick Lupoka was answering the charges of causing death due to reckless driving, using uninsured vehicle and driving unfit vehicle.

The incident is reportedly to have taken place on 13th January 2018, when the officer was driving his personal Toyota Mark 11 with registration number BR 4513.

Upon pleading guilty to all the charges rendered against him in court, Magistrate Kingsley Buleya considered the fact that he was a first offender and thereby ordered him to pay a fine of K440, 000 in default to 3 years imprisonment.

The convict manged to pay the fine.

The K400, 000 out of the K440,000 paid was ordered to be given to the bereaved family.