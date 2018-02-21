



Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) Luwinga Technical Centre in Mzuzu is now Synod of Livingstonia, Church and Society Project research and training centre.

This follows a three year-deal the two parties signed early last year.

According to the agreement, Church and Society will be in charge of all the affairs of the centre constructed to the tune of K340 million with funding from Fifa.

“The agreement is that we should manage the facility for three years, apart from being our research and training site, we will also use it for our youth empowerment sports project,” said Moses Mkandawire, the Synod’s Church and Society executive director.

While confirming about the deal, FAM commercial and marketing director Limbani Matola said the Synod is yet to start remitting monthly rentals as agreed in the contract.

“Of course, we are in the three-year agreement, however, the sad thing is that they are yet to start remitting monthly rentals as agreed. This is putting our contract in jeopardy,” he said.

But Mkandawire said they were waiting for their donors for funding.

The centre was part of Fifa projects to help promote sports in the country. However, after the contractors completed the project in 2015, FAM failed to manage the centre and it was deserted for some time. n

