Lilongwe based singers Jumany Banda and Tsar Leo are within the eye’s reach in the name of music following release of visuals for their collaboration.

The song titled Everything on which Tsar Leo was only featured, went visual earlier this month. It has spread across local television stations two weeks after its release.

Currently the video is enjoying airplay on the local scene. As a way of extending its exposure, it has been placed on YouTube, which is probably the world’s most popular video platform.

Banda who is a budding artist appreciates working with Leo who has within few years established himself as a musician.

Banda said more top name collaborations will follow.

“It was nice working with Tsar Leo. He is a very talented musician and I look forward to working with more artists of his calibre,” he said.

With the improvement in video production on the local scene, the award winning Sukez of HD Plus Creations had the honour of directing the video.