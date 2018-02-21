



Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara, has revealed that most computers government ministries, departments and agencies receive through donations go missing.

Muhara spoke in Lilongwe yesterday when he received 10 laptops and 10 computers from the Egyptian Agency of Partnerships and Development.

“I am aware that, over the years, government ministries, departments and agencies have been receiving computer equipment through donations, as part of project activities and through local procurement.

“Most of such equipment has gone missing within very few months, and, therefore, the impact of such heavy investments in ICT tools and equipment has not been felt,” Muhara said.

The Chief Secretary said that even donated vehicles have gone missing in the government.

However, Muhara did not come out clearly on the issue when we sought clarification on the sidelines of the handover ceremony.

But Muhara assured Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, Maher El-Adawy, that the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) would take care of the donation.

“Your Excellency, we, in the Office of the President and Cabinet, lead by example. We have recently upgraded security of this office by installing surveillance equipment in a bid to safeguard the various investments within the building. Let me, therefore, assure you, Your Excellency, that the equipment donated today will not only be put to good use but will also be protected,” he said.

In his remarks, El-Adawy said Egypt would continue to support Malawi in a number of areas.

“We consider that the relationship [between Malawi and Egypt] has, for the past three and half years, improved.

“It is expanding in agriculture, in health, in the military, in police and other areas. I am very proud. You can be very proud that another African country is improving the relationship with Malawi,” he said.

El-Adawy said, for instance, that, at first, his country had two contracts but now has eight.

Apart from donating the computers, Egypt has also offered to support training of OPC staff in various fields.





