Malawians on social media have mocked American pop star Madonna for claiming that her adopted son David Banda will rule Malawi in future.

The 59 year old has sparked social media debate in Malawi with her president day message posted on Tuesday.

She tweeted: “On President Day I celebrate the future president of Malawi, the warm heart of Africa, Banda.”

Providing feedback to the story on the subject which was published yesterday by Malawi24, a majority of Malawians did not agree with the pop star.

Ben Phiri wrote: “hahaa Kamuzu Banda, Joyce Banda, and now David Banda?? We have had enough with the Bandas let’s try the Phiri’s now!!”

Others were quick to tell the famous musician that Malawians can make their own decisions.

“Aaaaaaa in your dreams Madonna. To be a pop Queen it doesn’t mean we’ll agree with whatever you say,” commented Cliff Chipeta.

While Manzeh Maccer Jnr said: “According to her thoughts not us, we are not stupid tell her that.”

Madonna’s prediction has also been welcomed by some Malawians.

One commenter said David would make a good president because he lives in America.

“I think we should give Banda a chance, after a proper scrutiny, I have realised that people who once lived in America and were educated there become good presidents,” said Jack Muhura.

Fareed Bitton chipped in: “Nothing wrong with that, we are used to being ruled with men from the west.”

While another commenter revealed that the pop star was saying what the commenter had already suggested should happen.

“It’s true he will be a president. I suggested this already before this news,” said Manzy Kamwana.

The debate rages on across social media platforms.

David Banda is the first child the American pop star adopted from Malawi.

The 59 year old also has three other children adopted from Malawi namely Mercy James and twins Stella and Estere.