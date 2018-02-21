



By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Tuesday disclosed that MK44 billion (US$55 million) will be needed for the country to conduct the much awaited 2019 tripartite elections.

This comes just fourteen months remaining before the country is expected to host the competitive elections.

MEC chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah SC told the nation during its election calendar of events that Malawi government has already contributed US$9 million through the current national budget and there is yet another commitment of US$4.5 million from development partners.

Ansah added that the commission is hoping to square the balance through financial aid from both government and development partners within the remaining 15 months before the elections commence.

The commission therefore disclosed that eligible voters will be those registered through the ongoing National Identification exercise to bar illegal dwellers from voting.

“Everything is set, we are ready, the commission has placed some reforms to make sure that the polls be conducted in free and fair manner. We have put administrative reform that will make all our protocols transparent,” assures Anshah

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu assured the nation of government commitment by providing required resources for the commission to carry out its course.

Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) Chairperson Kandi Padambo therefore emphasized the need for female politicians to contest in the forthcoming polls as to achieve 50-50 campaign.

With the election calendar launch theme; “consolidating Malawi’s democracy through the ballot”, attracted representatives from different development partners, political parties, civil servants, Civil Society Organizations, the clergy and traditional leaders .

