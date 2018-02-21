The Malawi Government has been shot in the arm.

The government of Egypt has handed over twenty laptop and desktop computers to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) in Malawi.

Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi Maher El Adawy said his government made the donation in a bid to see an upsurge in the efficiency of the operations of the office.

He said Egypt is a good partner to Malawi and hence saw the need to make such a gesture.

Adawy has since indicated that Egypt has standing plans to train staff from various departments at the OPC in various skills so that the efficiency of the office remains strong.

On his part, Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara hailed the Egyptian Government for the gesture saying it will go a long way in seeing to it that information is processed, stored and shared with ease at the OPC.