



Masters Security FC’s exit from the Caf Confederation Cup was confirmed Tuesday after a goal-less draw against Angola’s Atletico Petroloes de Luanda at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Lilongwe-based side crashed out of the continental competition after a 5-0 loss on aggregate over two legs in the preliminary round.

Despite shoddy preparations, Masters matched the Angolan side in many departments throughout the game.

Masters made a single change from the squad that lost 5-0 in the first-leg in Angola, with Gerald Nkungula coming in place of Lucky Mdezo in midfield.

Enjoying massive support from the home crowd, Masters displayed a solid performance the entire game.

The hosts played with their lungs out as they piled more pressure on the visitors with Nkungula, Rafik Mussa, Eneya Banda and Juma Yatina on top of their game.

It was a good performance from Masters and they just lacked a killer punch upfront.

Nkungula was a constant threat throughout the game and he was only denied by Petro de Luanda goalkeeper Gerson.

At the back, Masters-led by Tsanzo Dalio, Ruben Kaunda, Suwedi Limbani and John Chalamanda-were solid.

The two teams went for recess with no score from either side. In the second-half, the visitors came a changed side as they started pressurising Masters.

Goalkeeper Chimwemwe Kunkwawa had a grand game, denying the visitors chances on several occasions.

Tiago Azulao and Tony had two good chances but Kunkwawa was equal to the task.

But Masters continued to press hard in search of a goal. Vincent Nyangulu, who had a bad day, was substituted for Francis Mkonda, who added creativity to the midfield.

The visitors’ defence, comprising Gomito, Mira and Ari, was also rock-solid.

In a post-match reaction, Masters Coach, Abasi Makawa, praised his players for a spirited performance.

“I think we have learnt from the two games. It was a good performance from my players and I am happy with them,”Makawa said.

His opposite number, Beto Bianchi, said they had achieved their target of qualifying to the next round.

“It was a very difficult match because Masters pressed hard. They had good support from the home crowd which gave them morale, and they made life difficult for us but we are happy to qualify to the next round,” Bianchi said.

Line ups: Masters— Kunkwawa, John Chalamanda, Dalio, Kaunda, Suwedi Limbani, Rafik Mussa, Nkungula, Banda, Richard Chande, Nyangulu, Juma Yatina.

Petroleos—Ge r son, Mira, Ari, Gomito, Wilson, Herenlson, Tony, Wilson, Francis,





Source link