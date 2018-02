Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announced Tuesday that 2019 tripartite elections will be held on May 21, 2019. MEC Chairperson, Dr Jane Ansah made the announcement in Lilongwe at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) during the…

The post MEC announces Malawi Tripartite election date: May 21 2019 appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link