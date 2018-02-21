Be Forward Wanderers’ journey in the CAF Champions League came to an end on Wednesday after losing 2-1 to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’ AS Vita in the final qualifying round at Bingu National Stadium.

The Nomads lost 6-1 on aggregate after going down 4-0 in the first leg clash in Kinshasa a fortnight ago.

Despite being 4-0 down, the hosts were at ease, deploying a defensive 5-4-1 formation no wonder they lacked fire power up front as Peter Wadabwa was completely closed down by the Congolese side.

The visitors opened up the game from the first whistle, with Wanderers keeper Richard Chipuwa being called into action twice in the first opening minutes.

The visitors kept on pushing for the opening goal and they were rewarded just after 90 minutes through Mukoko who capitalized on a poor goalkeeping mistake from Chipuwa, 1-0.

The hosts were struggling to tame Vita’s pace and almost conceded another goal when a defensive relapse allowed Vita to win possession inside Wanderers’ half but Chipuwa was quick to react.

The Nomads were left in total disbelief when Joseph Kamwendo’s free kick was denied by the upright.

Minutes before the half time break, Wanderers brought in Esau Kanyenda for ineffective Felix Zulu to try to gain something out of the match and this change changed Wanderers pace in the attack as they pressed harder in search for the equalizer.

After the recess, it only took three minutes for the home team to level the scoreline in a brilliant fashion.

A cross from young and energetic Precious Sambani found Wadabwa unmarked in the box to head past helpless Nelson Lukong in goals for the visitors, 1-1.

The Nomads were playing with intent, attacking from all cylinders and almost took the lead when Kanyenda’ header missed the goal mouth with an inch.

The Nomads were in total control of the match but lacked firepower as the visitors defence was too stubborn to unlock.

However, just when everybody thought the game was ending 1-all, the visitors silenced the home team.

An intelligent pass from Buloko Tukopole inside Nomads box found Bayobi who outsmarted Chipuwa into the top corner, 2-1.

The visitors were in cruise mode and almost increased their lead when Chipuwa was caught napping but Bayobi blasted his effort away from Nomads goaline, 2-1 it ended in favor of the visitors who have progressed to the second round on a 6-1 aggregate.

And speaking to the media after the final match, Nomads captain Kamwendo conceded defeat saying their opponents were far much better than the home team.