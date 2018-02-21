One person has died of cholera in Lilongwe, taking the number of cholera deaths in the country to 10.

Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson Joshua Malango has confirmed the death.

Providing an update on the cholera situation, Malango said 5 new cholera cases were reported in the country on Monday.

Among the new cases, 1 was reported in Lilongwe, 1 in Rumphi and 3 in Karonga.

“Cumulatively, 546 cases have been reported in the 13 affected districts with 10 deaths,” said Malango.

He added that 16 patients are still admitted at treatment centres in Lilongwe, Rumphi and Karonga.

Recently, Malawi Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi warned that Malawi will continue to have cholera outbreaks if Malawians do not start to follow prevention measures.

“It is not acceptable to simply throw rubbish out of the window, defecate in the open or allow your surroundings to fill with detritus. We must work together to clean up our country to eradicate the possibility of diseases like cholera spreading,” he said.

He observed that cholera outbreaks occur in countries that lack the critical national infrastructure to effectively manage their waste and where there is open defecation.

To curb the disease, government has been sensitising communities on sanitation and has also started administering cholera vaccine.