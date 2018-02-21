



Be Forward Wanderers coach Yasin Osman on Monday failed to train the team ahead of this afternoon’s CAF Champions League match against AS Vita after he was taken ill.

The Nomads, who lost 4-0 away in the first leg tie of the preliminary round, had their first training session in Lilongwe on Monday conducted at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) outdoor ground.

But conspicuously missing was Osman and instead it was his assistant Bob Mpinganjira who took charge of the training session.

Wanderers team manager Stevie Madeira said the coach fell sick on Monday morning and was given bed rest.

“He went for medical attention and he was advised to have a one day bed rest, but his condition is stable,” he said.

Madeira expressed optimism that the coach would be available to lead the team during the match.

“By Wednesday he should be okay and fit to lead the team. But for now we believe that Bob will do a good job in readying the team,” he said.

Wanderers must beat the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side by, at least, a five-goal margin to qualify for the next round. n

The post Osman taken ill, misses Wanderers training appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link