A Malawian artist, Sharon Tembo, has made it to third stage of the ‘New Artist Showcase of The True Summit,’ a new international gospel conference that will be debuting in London from March 8-10 and has since called on people in Malawi and world over to vote for her music video since her participation is dependent on the votes she accumulates.

If Tembo makes it, she will get the £50 000 (about K50 million).

The prize includes a recording contract, an international distribution deal with Sony, in studio, album recording in Toronto, Canada and lead single to be produced by Fred Hammond—chart topper and award winning gospel artist, musician and producer, among others.

“After successfully passing the second stage, I am now running for one of the top ten spots which will depend on the votes of the public,” said Tembo in an interview with Nyasa Times.

In the previous round, all participants had to cover a song of one of the guest artists attending the True Worship Summit, including: Kirk Franklin, Israel Houghton, Kim Burrell, Kierra Sheard, Marvin Sapp, Sonnie Badu and Donald Lawrence.

“I was able to gain favour in the eyes of the public with my rendition of ‘Jesus At The Centre’ by Israel Houghton & New Breed,” she said.

According to information sourced by Nyasa Times, this time around the successful entrants are competing for a top 10 spot with their own material; and so, Tembo hopes to find favour with the public again with an original song she has written called ‘You Alone (Holy You Are).’

Tembo said voting for this stage ends at midnight (GMT +00:00) on Sunday February 25.

“After people have voted let them not forget to spread the word and share the link with friends, family, neighbours and colleagues,” appealed Tembo.

The voting can be done by following the link http://trueworshipsummit.com/showcase/?contest=video-detail&video_id=832.

How to Vote:

– Click the blue button that says, “Vote for this video!”

– On the next page, enter your NAME and EMAIL ADDRESS

– Finally, VERIFY YOUR VOTE via email (ensure you have entered the correct email address – you will then receive an email from TRUE Worship Summit, click the verification link in that email

