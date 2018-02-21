TNM Plc on Wednesday fulfilled its promises by handing over the third monthly grand prize of a brand new Toyota Hilux of its summer promotion dubbed Kwatentha to a Kanjeza resident Rex Chingakule.

Chingakule, 36, emerged the winner of the third brand new Toyota Hilux in Kwatentha promotion after recharging his phone with K400 worth of airtime on January 26, 2018 which qualified him to the monthly draw.

Speaking after receiving his prize Chingakule said he was excited to be among the lucky winners of the promotion which aimed to reward customers for their support to TNM.

“I feel great, this is awesome because out of millions customers out there and being one of the lucky winners, it’s something that I will remember the rest of my life and words alone can’t express the way I feel. This prize will transform my life quite a lot,” said Chingakule

Chingakule urged Malawians to continue supporting the local ICT and mobile company for always thinking of giving back to its customers.

“Sometimes being loyal to something pays. Ever since I started using mobile phones, i have been loyal to TNM no matter what,” he said.

TNM Acting CEO Eric Valentine said through Kwatentha, the converged mobile network and ICT service provider has fulfilled its goal of changing lives and connecting Malawians.

“Through our investment in Kwatentha Promotion, TNM has reaffirmed our position as the only mobile network and ICT service provider with the unparalled capability to create possibilities, connect and change lives of Malawians,” he said.

Launched on November 9, 2017 Kwatentha promotion aimed to reward both new and existing customers for switching to TNM and staying on Malawi’s own mobile and ICT network.

TNM has given out a total of 3 brands new Toyota Hilux each valued at K19.8 million, to 3 lucky winners. The first Toyota Hilux went to Linda Ngulube, a Chirimba resident while Mr Kenneth Msowoya of Mlowe in Rumphi emerged the second lucky winner.

Apart from the 3 Toyota Hilux vehicles, TNM over the past 3 months has also dished out Huawei smart phones, power banks, branded t-shirts and caps to over 1400 customers across its four operating regions.

To qualify for fortnightly and monthly draws customers were required to top up with a minimum of K200 or more and stay active on the network. Customers were also getting instant rewards of free minutes and data for recharges from a minimum of K100.

Launched on November 9th 2017 Kwatentha promotion ended on 9th February 2018.