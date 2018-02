United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday mourned the death of Ambassador Necton Mhura of Malawi to the United Nations. Calling Mhura “a skilled diplomat and a person of great learning,” Guterres offered condolences…

The post UN secretary-general pays tribute to late Malawi ambassador: Necton Mhura ‘a person of great learning’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link