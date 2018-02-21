An old woman and her granddaughter in Dedza have been convicted for claiming that they practice witchcraft.

Dedza Deputy Police Publicist constable Cassim Manda said the two Namaposa Chimangeni and her 18-year-old granddaughter Monica Mavuto were arrested earlier this month when the teenager told fellow Zionists that she and her grandmother are keeping people who they killed using magic.

“She also said that, for the dead people to be resurrected, they need magical water which is held at her uncle’s house. Later people searched the house and did not find anything,” he explained.

The self-proclaimed witches’ claims attracted many people who later twisted the story and claimed that one of the people being held in the house was a catholic father.

Police later arrested the two and charged them with offence of conducting oneself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace in public place, contrary to section 181 of penal code.

When passing sentence, the magistrate Christopher Kampaliro said the statement uttered by the two brought havoc in the area and such stories can incite violence which can result in loss of lives.

He then sentenced Gogo Namaposa to 3 months in prison but later suspended the sentence to 120 hours community service due to her old age.

Gogo Namaposa and her granddaughter hail from Masola village in the area of traditional authority Kachindamoto in the district of Dedza.