



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Kuufira Summer Bonanza continues to surprise customers with life changing cash that witnessed Limbe housemaid Farida Phiri smiling all the way with MK1 million in the tenth draw of the promotion

This is a life charger promotion from being a mere house girls to a millionaire.

Farida could not hold her breath when news of walking away with MK1 million landed in her ears

Airtel Malawi’s CSR & Corporate Comm’s Manager Norah Chavula-Chirwa told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe after the draw that the company was satisfied with the winners in the promotion.

Chavula-Chirwa said most interesting in the promotion is witnessing low income customers becoming millionaires just over moon.

She therefore encouraged subscribers to continue buying more credit that they become millionaires saying the promotion is real.

“You see, Kuufira Summer Bonanza is the life changer. We have seen quarry breaker, Tsunami seller, teachers and now a housemaid changing economically. This is what the company has been waiting to transform low income customers for the better,” excited Chavula-Chirwa.

Airtel Malawi in December excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year in Kuufira Summer Bonanza.

The promotion products introduced including free data for a day when a customer top up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customer will automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that a subscriber will win MK1 million weekly that all participating customers qualify for the chance to win the grand cash prize of MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.

Customers therefore will continue enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by toping up with MK100) to the already exciting 100 free SMS when they send 1 SMS.

The post Airtel Kuufira Summer bonanza turns Limbe housemaid into a millionaire appeared first on The Maravi Post.





Source link