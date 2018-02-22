



Be Forward Wanderers failed to salvage pride after they lost 1-2 to AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a Caf Champions League preliminary round match played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe Wednesday.

Following the defeat, the Nomads have exited the tournament after losing 6-1 on aggregate, having lost the first-leg 4-0 in the DRC last week.

The Nomads were hoping for a draw to go out of the competition with dignity but substitute Jonathan Baogi netted the winner towards the end of the game.

Peter Wadabwa had cancelled out Mundele Naku’s 19th minute opener but Baogi outpaced Wanderers defenders, who had failed to read his run from deep, with six minutes to full time.

It was job done and dusted for the visitors as they enjoyed dancing time as if they were in Kinshasa.

For Nomads players, it was bad day at the office and they trooped out of the stadium crest fallen.

The Nomads started the game with a single striker, Wadabwa, and they lacked fire-power upfront. They sat back as they failed to penetrate Vita’s half.

The system made life difficult for Wadabwa as, every time he had the ball, he was overpowered by the Vita defence led by Bangala Litomboy, Djuna Shabani and Manganga Omba.

Wanderers’ only hope in the first-half was when Captain Joseph Kamwendo hit the crossbar from a free-kick on the edge of the box.

But it only took the visitors 19 minutes to unlock Wanderers’ defence after Naku pounced on a loose ball to beat Richard Chipuwa, who was helpless.

After recess, Wanderers played with renewed purpose as they pinned Vita in their own half.

Three minutes after recess, Wadabwa levelled the score with a fine header when he received a beautiful cross from left-back Precious Sambani.

The goal energised Wanderers as they exchanged good passes. Veteran forward Esau Kanyenda forced Vita goalkeeper Lukong Nelson to make a reflex save.

Wadabwa, Yamikani Chester, Alfred Manyozo Junior, Harry Nyirenda and Lucky Malata had a grand game for Wanderers.

After the game, Wanderers assistant Coach, Bob Mpinganjira, said his charges played well but Vita utilised their chances.

Head Coach Yasin Osman missed the match because he was ill.

“I salute my players because they gave everything but Vita got their chances and converted them into goals. We have learnt [a lot] and if we apply it in the TNM Super League, we can do better, “Mpinganjira said.

Vita Coach, Jean Florent Ibenge, said the players played according to the game plan.

“It was not a simple game but I am happy that we scored two goals. In the first-half, Wanderers were keeping the ball too much but they opened up at some point and that gave us space to play our normal game,”Ibenge said.

Line-ups: Wanderers— Chipuwa, Nyirenda, Malata, Peter Cholopi, Sambani, Manyozo, Joseph Kamwendo, Chester, Felix Zulu, Dan Kumwenda, Wadabwa.

Vita: Nelson, Manganga Omba, Djuna Shabani, Ngonda Muzinga, Bangala Litomboy, Mukoko Tuyombe, Bonpunga Botuli, Oumar Sidire, Mukoko Dukapec, Mundele Naku, Muzungu Lukambe.





