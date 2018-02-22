One person is reported dead at Nsanje District Hospital following the blackout that hit the hospital on Tuesday.

Senior Chief Tengani confirmed of the death in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Thursday and identified the deceased as Jeffrey Makani.

According to Chief Tengani, the deceased was on oxygen and apparently power went off.

He said the deceased died as the hospital generator could not start in time.

Ministry of Health Public Relations Officer Joshua Malango acknowledged that there was a power interruption at the facility but dismissed claims that the death was due to power outage.

Last week two pregnant women died at Mangochi District Hospital following the power cut.

Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi who is also United Democratic Front (UDF) President confirmed of the deaths in the National Assembly.