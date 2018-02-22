It was on Sunday 18 of February afternoon when a large crowd of youthful Chewa’s gathered at their headquarters in Lilongwe to elect a new executive committee which will serve for a period of three years.The meeting started with a report presentation of the tree planting project which they had on 27 January, 2018 at Kasiya community day Secondary School Traditional Authority Khongoni in Lilongwe.

“On 27 January, 2018 we visited Kasiya CDSS where as energetic young Chewas, we had a career talk with students of Kasiya CDSS, organized some traditional dances with them as well as distributing some little school materials to the needy students”, said Dalitso Magelegele who was the director of ceremony on this occasion.

He added that, our Chewa leader, Iye Mwini Kapandamalire Kalonga Gawaundi who represents Malawi Mozambique and Zambia, encourages us to be patriotic, united and integral in order to achieve goals like better education, abolition of early marriages and successful businesses.

After presentations, a free and fair election was done and the following positions were grabbed.

Chairperson- Thokozani Chimbali

Vice Chair -Jacqueline Chalusa

Secretary General -Frank Chibowa

Vice Secretary General Hendrina Ferankhope

Treasurer Fredrick Chisepeya

Committee Members- Martha Phiri, Mabula Mateyo, Brazio Changata, Mtisunge Kamphandira and Fred Kadzanja.

Chewa tribe is one of the tribes in Malawi having a population of 8,000,000 (8Million) people out of 18million people in Malawi. Their paramount chief in Malawi is Lundu who is based in the lower Shire. Chewas are often well known for their Gulewamkulu traditional dance also known as Nyau.

On 17 March, 2018 the new elected committee with other Chewas from central region will visit people with disabilities and elderly in Mchinji in order to help them with some basic needs like, 50 KG bags of maize, kilograms of salt, soap packets of sugar among other items.