A 23-year-old man landed into the territory of hungry crocodiles while running from people who wanted to apprehend him for stealing a goat in Chikwawa district.

The victim has been identified as Shadreck Vitto who stole four goats in the village of Lazaro in the Area of Traditional Authority Makhwira in Chikwawa.

According to Chikwawa police public relations officer Foster Benjamin, Vitto had been on the run since stealing the goats.

Three days after his disappearance, villagers opted to search for him and they found him where he was hiding in the same village. They chased him and he ended up diving into Maperera River which is infested with crocodiles.

“In there, Vitto fiercely wrestled with two crocodiles while calling out for help from well-wishers,” Benjamin said.

Later, people rescued him and took him to the Chikwawa District Hospital where he is battling shoulder and leg wounds.