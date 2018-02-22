Num 11:4 “Now the mixed multitude who were among them craved more desirable foods, and so the Israelites wept again and said, “If only we had meat to eat!”

When the Israelites were coming out of Egypt, they did not come alone. There was a mixed multitude that went along.

These were people of other nations that were also slaves in the land of Egypt.Exodus 12:37-38 “Then the children of Israel journeyed from Rameses to Succoth, about six hundred thousand men on foot, besides children. A mixed multitude went up with them also, and flocks and herds—a great deal of livestock.”

The biggest error of the Israelites was that instead of listening to the voice of God, they were sometimes led by the mixed multitude.

These were ungodly people led by the senses and the mixed multitude was behind many rebellions that were done against God in the wilderness. In the opening scripture, it was the mixed multitude that was craving for food. Then they influenced the Israelites to crave for food too. And in the end the whole group was against Moses.

So be careful with the people around you who may not be Godly but are influencing your decisions. Have Godly people who should mentor you and help you with Word based decisions. Don’t go by multitude. Be led by the Spirit of God ( Roman8:14).

Additional scripture: Exodus 23:2 “You must not follow a crowd in doing evil things;”

Confession

I am led by the Spirit of God ams not by mixed multitudes. In Jesus name. Amen.

