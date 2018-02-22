A Blantyre based domestic worker on Wednesday won K1 million in the Airtel Kuufira Summer Bonanza.

During the tenth draw of the promotion conducted in Lilongwe, the domestic worker Farida Phiri became K1 million richer.

A man named Enock Kachitsa from Mchinji district got a prize of K200,000 while Charles Chinomba from Area 47 in Lilongwe also won K1 million.

After winning the prize, Kachitsa pledged to be committed to Airtel by using the network and buying airtime.

Airtel Malawi head of data and devices marketing Masiye Mazaza told reporters that the promotion aims at giving back to customers and the company has noticed that customers are excited.

He added that as a company they are happy when they change customers’ lives through the prizes handed out in the promotion.

Mazaza also noted that Airtel as a business has seen the benefits of the promotion.

“There has been growth and it is this kind of growth that encourages us as a business to keep doing promotions of this kind,” Mazaza said.

He went on to say that due to the customers’ feedback, the company will introduce more promotions hence customers should expect to win more prizes.