



The Netherlands-based impact investor, Accesserator, has started offering start-up capital and business skills to local entrepreneurs with small and medium capital business ideas.

Speaking on Tuesday during a press briefing organised to update Malawians on progress of investment plans meant to boost the country’s business sector, Accesserator Malawi Country Director, Patrick Namakhoma, said Accesserator is committed to creating partnerships aimed at creating sustainable businesses in Malawi in the long term.

Namakhoma called for more business ideas from interested Malawians.

Some of the business cases underway include Lelembwe Dairy Farm in Thyolo District, a poultry business at Nthaka Poultry Farm in Blantyre District and honey production at Health Life Bee Farm in Nkhata Bay.

“The technical support has been rolled out now, emphasising financial planning and a growth path. We want to empower communities, including youths, to depend on businesses; hence, calling for anyone with practical business ideas to come forward,” Namakhoma said.

Namakhoma said Malawian entrepreneurs can propose any idea “even if it can be something different from agri-business, like renewable energy”.

He added that, unlike commercial banks and other financial sector players, the contribution of locals [Malawians] in the partnership with Accesserator is not just about the use of fixed assets as collateral.

“It is also about being a dedicated entrepreneur running and growing your business,” Namakhoma said.

In an interview, one of the entrepreneurs, Godfrey Mfiti, who runs Nthaka Poultry Farm in Lunzu, Blantyre, hailed Accesserator for the initiative, saying they have comprehensive partnership plans that will develop his life.

“I have 60 percent shares in the business despite that the firm provided start-up capital as well as expertise. The initiative enables us to embrace entrepreneurship mindset for sustainable development. I believe the partnership will offer local entrepreneurs a breakthrough to foreign markets to maximise profits,” Mfiti said.

Interested local entrepreneurs and investors should contact Accesserator officials through email: info@ accesserator.com or website www. acccesserator.com.





