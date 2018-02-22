Popular Nigerian child comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, has announced she is going to work for Disney.

The seven-year-old child star made the announcement on her Instagram page by posting a picture of herself on set.

On the post, she thanked all her supporters and said: “I never dreamed of being here so soon”.

She then made a joke about her outfit in a second post:

Emmanuella stars as one of the characters in a hugely successful comedy channel on YouTube, Mark Angel Comedy.

The channel regularly gets millions of views.

There were more than seven million views for this skit, which shows the mischievous trait she is well known for:

Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was among the high-profile people to congratulate her. —BBC