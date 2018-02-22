Filmmaker and actress Flora Suya has made another huge step in her career, producing her second film titled Dear Pen Pal.

Neptune Productions spokesperson, Joshua Malango, said yesterday that Dear Pen Pal is ready and set for premiere next month.

“Everything is ready about the movie and we are seeking partners to work with us in the movie premiere as sponsors or to market their products,” Malango said.

A poster from Neptune Productions indicates that the film, which was written by Suya and stars, among others, musicians George Misinde and Annie Matumbi (real name Chiyanjano Muheziwa) and Tapiwa Gwaza, will premiere at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on March 30 2018.

The film will then screen again on March 31 at the same venue.

On the night of March 31, the film will premiere in Blantyre at The Underground, formerly M-Theatre, before showing again at the same venue on April 1.

Malango said the film was shot in 2016.

“We were to premiere the film last year but Flora Suya was in United States of America where she was invited for a film production and so we had to shift the date,” Malango said.

He said the film basically talks about two people, who are Pen Pals, who agreed not to exchange pictures to make their first meeting exciting.

“The long awaited day finally came, so the whole story starts from here. It’s an exciting film which people will love,” Malango said.

Suya, who is also the brains behind Spouses and Workmates, a soap that screens on Times Television, is among the few female filmmakers who are making positive steps.

Suya debuted with My Mother’s Story which in 2016 received an award at the Silicon Valley African Film Festival in USA.

Another female film maker and actress Joyce Mhango Chavula recently also came out to announce that she has finished working on her new film Nyasaland.

Suya has starred in award winning movies The Last Fishing Boat and Seasons of a Life by Shemu Joyah.

She has also starred in a Zambian film Chenda.

Suya recently expressed optimism that people will love Dear Pen Pal as well as the story.