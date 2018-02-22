Ntcheu magistrate court has convicted a former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) employee for obtaining money by false pretence.

It is reported that in June, 2008, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received a complaint alleging that Helix Dzuwa, District Elections Clerk based in Ntcheu connived with Alfred Singano (Temporary Photographer at Kasinje) to solicit money from people in the district.

The two requested money from people who wanted to be recruited as Registration Clerks for the 2009 Elections around Kasinje area.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau instituted investigations which confirmed the allegation.

On 27th October, 2011, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Helix Dzuwa and Alfred Singano and they were later taken to Ntcheu Magistrate’s Court.

Dzuwa was charged with one count of abuse of public office contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act and 14 counts of corrupt practices by public officer contrary to Section 24(1) of the Corrupt practices Act.

Together with Singano, Dzuwa was also charged with one count of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code.

On 16th February, 2018, the court acquitted Dzuwa of all the corruption charges but found him and Singano guilty of obtaining money by false pretences.

They were each fined K30, 00 each or in default to serve eight months imprisonment with hard labour.