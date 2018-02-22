The Malawi Ministry of Health says it is planning to recruit 1500 health workers.

This is according to minister responsible Atupele Muluzi who said the recruitment of health workers will reduce shortage of medical personnel in public hospitals.

Muluzi told a local radio that the current situation has almost reached crisis levels, especially in rural health centres where one officer serves the whole clinic.

The minister added that this leaves some patients unattended to for long hours, or the clinic is left not operational when the officer is out on holiday.

Government has in recent years been accused of training a lot of health workers but failing to employ them even though hospitals across the country are understaffed.

Recently, National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives (Nomn) said the shortage of health workers in the country is affecting health workers already working in understaffed hospitals and health centres.

The organisation said government need to urgently recruit at least 2000 health workers.