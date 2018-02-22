Former Malawi president Dr Joyce Banda has asked western countries to support leaders who are fighting against corruption in Africa.

Banda made the call in United States on Wednesday during a panel discussion titled “The Weight of Corruption on Women Leaders in Africa” which was organised by Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE).

According to Banda, western countries have a role to support leaders who fight the corrupt and commit to repatriation of stolen funds.

She said that on its own Africa can’t do anything but with support from other countries the continent can end corruption.

“Corruption is not an African problem, it’s a we problem. It’s a responsibility of us all to fight corruption,” she said.

On poverty in Africa, Banda said the continent is not poor but countries in African need to put their priorities in order.

The panel discussion was organised to examine the vital role that female leaders in Africa can play and the unique challenges they face in combating corruption in government and business.

CIPE strengthens democracy around the globe through private enterprise and market-oriented.

Banda is a former recipient of CIPE global funding which she received when she led the National Association of Business Women in Malawi.