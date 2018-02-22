Sidik Mia has not hidden his take on ongoing jabs the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has been releasing on opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) through a series of programs it is airing.

This comes weeks after MBC started airing a program called Never Again in which it explains the plight of Malawians who suffered during the one party era which the MCP led over 30 years ago.

The program has since received condemnation from the MCP.

But on his part, Mia in a post argued that the jabs thrown by the MBC are seemingly not bearing fruits because a lot of people are now joining the party.

He claimed to have information that some journalists at MBC are even fighting to carry programs that undermine the MCP.

“The MBC propaganda is falling on deaf ears. This is because many people including myself are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that MCP is now a rebranded party,” Mia posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Mia described the party’s leader Lazarus Chakwera, who has also been a target in the said MBC programs, as an accommodative leader whom he said is concerned with uniting Malawians regardless of any affiliations.

He added that it is wrong for the state broadcaster to stick to claims that the MCP leadership had during the one party regime maltreated Malawians yet the part has ‘rebranded’.

“There are new faces in MCP today. These are people who were not part and parcel of the old MCP. Over and above this, Reverend Dr Chakwera being a man of God, has repeatedly apologized to Malawians for whatever is associated with the old MCP.

“The fact that people had issues with the old MCP does not mean that the rebranded MCP under Dr Chakwera will repeat the same issues if given a chance to lead this country,” Mia said.

Mia was also quick to claim that ever since its rebranding, the MCP has been receiving a lot of members a thing he believes shows a different and altered perception people have over the party despite a heightened ‘ill coverage from MBC’.

Weeks ago, the MCP reportedly complained to the Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) over the MBC program.

The MCP continues to earn a bad image on the state broadcaster as it remains a stiff opponent of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the polls next year.