



South Africa-based midfielder Robert ‘Baggio’ Ng’ambi has expressed optimism that his Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Platinum Stars will survive relegation.

Stars, who also have another Malawian Gerald Phiri Jnr, stare relegation in the face as they anchor the 16-team league with 17 points from 21 matches.

However, the Flames midfielder said they are facing a race against time in their quest to turn their fortunes around.

“It’s a bit too early to start counting us out, but this is the time to start winning games, otherwise when pressure takes its toll, it will not be good for us,” he said in an interview from the Rainbow Nation.

Stars are winless in nine games in all competitions, which includes seven defeats.

And in an interview with www.kickoff.com on Monday, Ng’ambi said: “We need to turn it around now. We don’t have time anymore. The games are going.

“We can’t keep on complaining. We have to sort things out on the field of play. We need to fight as a team, bring back the confidence that we had. It’s up to us if we want to change things. It’s our jobs at stake.”

Ng’ambi also called for introspection to find motivation for survival.

He has also challenged his team-mates to give their best to ensure that the team improves from previous unimpressive showings.

“We have to look at ourselves as to what we have done for the team. We also have to look at what we can do to save the team. We need to put in more effort.

“As a senior player I need to bring my A-game so that I can help where the team is struggling,” he was quoted as saying.

Ng’ambi is currently the leading scorer among the Malawian players plying their trade in the South African flagship league with three goals. Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango (Bidvest Wits) and Robin Ngalande (Baroka FC) have two goals each while Limbikani Mzava and Atusaye Nyondo have scored a goal apiece.

The other Malawian in the PSL is Polokwane City’s recent signing Muhammad Sulumba who is yet to get on the scoresheet. n

