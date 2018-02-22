The Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has warned its customers that there will be no water supply in the commercial city on Friday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, BWB says this will be due to maintenance work scheduled to take place on the day at its main station.

According to the board, it will carry out maintenance work at the Walkers Ferry and Chileka pumping stations for more efficient water delivery.

“The Blantyre Water Board would like to inform its valued customers that it will completely shut down its operations at Walkers Ferry and the Chileka pumping stations on 23rd February, 2018 from 6am to 6pm.

“The shutdown is to enable a contractor carry out maintenance work on its twin water pipelines for more efficient water delivery to Blantyre water supply areas,” reads part of the notice.

The board has since advised all its customers to store enough water and use the available water sparingly during this period.

The board has urged its customers to close all their taps claiming that supply may start earlier than advised.