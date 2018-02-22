



Former Azam Tigers and Masters Security FC mentor Leo Mpulula has been appointed as coach for Ntopwa Super Boys FC which is expected to compete in the Masters Security Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) Division One League.

Ntopwa technical director Isaac ‘Jomo’ Osman and Mpulula have confirmed the news, saying personal terms have already been discussed.

“The coach will start his work next Tuesday at our base in Bangwe Township. We are happy to have him because he has a good reputation of instilling discipline in up-and-coming players and turning them into stars. Everything has been finalised and we expect him to start work Tuesday next week,” Osman said.

According to Osman, their team has a mission of earning TNM Super League promotion by 2021 and the coach fits into their long-term development strategy.

Mpulula yesterday said he is happy to have been trusted with the job.

“I enjoy coaching a youthful side because players ably understand my philosophy and flexibly apply the knowledge I impart in them. I am ready to work with Ntopwa FC,” he said.

Before joining Ntopwa, the no-nonsense coach has been mentoring Chipiku Central Region Football Association (SRFA) Premier League side Lake Valley FC. Previously, he had stints with TNM Super League outfits such as Masters’ Security FC and Azam Tigers.

Mpulula is credited for unearthing Flames players such as Dalitso Sailesi (Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos), Chimango Kaira (Nyasa Big Bullets) and Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers). n

The post Ntopwa hire Mpulula as coach appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link