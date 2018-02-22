After being released by Nyasa Big Bullets, defender George Nyirenda has secured a deal with Tigers Sports Club of Namibia, Malawi24 can reveal.

The former Dwangwa United, Azam Tigers and Caps United defender left the country for Windhoek last week for negotiations but the deal was confirmed on Wednesday.

It has been revealed that Nyirenda will play for his new club for one season with possibility of a further extension if he impresses his employers.

The no nonsense defender was the surprise ommision from Bullets provisional squad last month when he was told that he was surplus to requirements, a development that angered some section of supporters.

It was reported that Nyirenda was snubbed by Bullets due to lack of discipline, an accusation he denied.

He has joined his new club on a free transfer.