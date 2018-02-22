



She has set herself aside as an artist who is taking the advisory role and promoting the good in society. From promoting women’s rights in her song Say No To Violence to her latest single Titaketake, Sangie is slowly defining herself.

In an interview with The Nation, the artist said she has always been clear about what she wants to achieve through her music.

“All I want to do is to encourage my fellow youth to pursue skills development and become entrepreneurs and give themselves something to look forward to,” said Sangie.

“I am motivated to help because, as a young person I see a lot of youths who after finishing their studies get frustrated because they cannot find a job,” she said.

The artist, who is Unesco’s Skills and Technical Education Programme (Step) ambassador, said she wrote the song to boost her campaign of encouraging the spirit of self employment among the youth.

“We all cannot get employed. Some will have to do business and earn a living,” said Sangie, who has been a Step ambassador for a year.

She said she is happy to use her art to send the message across that there is more that the youth can do apart from being employed.

Another Step ambassador Robert Chiwamba, who last month launched a poem called Wachinyamata ndi Bomba, said his poem was aimed at encouraging self reliance among the youth.

“This is part of my obligation as European Union and Step ambassador. I want to spread the importance of youth entrepreneurship via poetry, I truly believe that my talent is the best weapon that I can use to influence my fellow youths to start small businesses,” he said.

Wachinyamata ndi Bomba is a piece that talks about how youth entrepreneurship can end the alarming levels of unemployment hitting the country where many victims are young people.

Sangie says her song is on malawimusic.com and joynathu.com plus various radio stations. The song’s video is also on television stations and YouTube.

Sangie came into the limelight with her song I Do It For Love. n

